Lauv exits Khalid’s Australia and New Zealand tour due to mental health struggles

A brave step back from the spotlight.

Lauv has abruptly withdrawn from his opening slot on Khalid’s ‘It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour’ across Australia and New Zealand this November, confessing he is “deeply struggling” with his mental health.

In a raw Instagram statement, Lauv admitted he could no longer pretend to be strong enough to perform, choosing instead to step away and heal.

He apologised to fans, tour headliner Khalid, and concertgoers, hoping his honesty might inspire even one person to confront their own pain.

Khalid responded with an outpouring of support, wishing Lauv “abundance of love, light, and clarity.”

The pair recently collaborated on ‘Tied Up’ during Khalid’s first tour in six years, promoting his album After the Sun Goes Down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAUV (@lauvsongs)

Lauv, who released his sophomore record All 4 Nothing in 2022, has long woven his mental health battles into his music.

As the U.S. leg winds down and Oceania dates approach, Lauv vows to return when healed.