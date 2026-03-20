Khalid announces long-awaited Australia and New Zealand return with Lauv in tow

The ‘It’s Always Summer Somewhere’ tour lands this November with arena shows across the country.

It’s official—Khalid is finally making his way back to Australia and New Zealand, announcing his It’s Always Summer Somewhere tour for November 2026.

This marks his first full arena run in the region since 2019, and he’s bringing fellow pop heavyweight Lauv along as a special guest for every show. Safe to say, this one’s stacked.

Tour Dates & Locations

Tue 10 Nov – Auckland, Spark Arena

Wed 11 Nov – Brisbane, Riverstage



Fri 13 Nov – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena



Sun 15 Nov – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena



Wed 18 Nov – Perth, RAC Arena



Ticket Information

Tickets are expected to move fast, so lock these in:

Telstra Plus Presale: Monday, 23 March at 10:00 AM (local)



Frontier Member / Artist Presale: Thursday, 26 March at 11:00 AM (local)



General Public Sale: Friday, 27 March at 12:00 PM (local)



Prices are sitting around $109.90 (C Reserve) up to $169.90 (GA Standing/A Reserve), with VIP meet-and-greet packages floating closer to $569.90.

Khalid’s calling this run a “full-circle moment,” and the setlist is expected to pull from every era—from American Teen through to his more recent records Sincere (2024) and After The Sun Goes Down (2025).

With Lauv opening, it’s basically a double-header of late-2010s pop nostalgia and smooth R&B. Expect the singalongs to hit har – ‘Location’, ‘Young Dumb & Broke’, ‘I Like Me Better’ – the kind of tracks that still feel like summer, even if it’s not.

Head here for tickets.