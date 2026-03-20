honestav shares ‘FKN HATE YOU’ video with JaYy Wick

honestav’s ‘FKN HATE YOU’ is an anthem for the breaking point when you’ve given everything and finally choose yourself.

honestav has dropped the video for his new single ‘FKN HATE YOU’, teaming up with JaYy Wick for a track that cuts straight through emotional overload and into something more hard-won.

The Missouri artist — real name Av Freeman — has been steadily building a reputation for turning grief into genre-blurring catharsis, blending alternative rock, folk and hip-hop into something raw and immediate.

Since breaking through in 2024 with viral tracks like ‘I’d Rather Overdose’ and ‘Believe’, he’s leaned further into that unfiltered approach, and ‘FKN HATE YOU’ is no exception.

The track finds honestav at his most direct, delivering a chorus that wrestles with frustration, exhaustion and the finality of letting go.

“I fucking hate you / I can’t change you / And no matter what I do I still can’t save you,” he sings, his rasp cutting through a twangy, alt-leaning instrumental before JaYy Wick enters with a slick, Southern rap verse that flips the energy into something colder and more grounded.

The video mirrors that duality. Set against a backdrop of tricked-out trucks and open roads, it plays out like a high-speed release valve – part Americana haze, part Southern grit – as both artists move through a world that feels as restless as the song itself.

There’s a sense of motion throughout, but also a quiet finality, like driving away from something you can’t fix.

Speaking on the track, honestav says it’s about “the people who’ve been exhausted by their own heart.”

“It”s about that cycle of wanting someone to be better and finally hitting a wall because they won’t change. JaYy Wick and I really locked in to capture that energy. It’s hard-hitting and stays true to the struggle of letting go of someone who refuses to grow.”

JaYy Wick, meanwhile, calls the collaboration a full-circle moment, having gone from listener to collaborator.

‘FKN HATE YOU’ is out now, with honestav set to join Machine Gun Kelly on his Australian and New Zealand tour this April — a sign that his rapid rise shows no signs of slowing down.

HONESTAV LIVE DATES

Machine Gun Kelly Lost Americana Tour

Wed 8 Apr – RAC Arena, Perth

Sat 11 Apr – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tue 14 Apr – Qudos Band Arena, Sydney

Thu 16 Apr – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Tour details & tickets here.