Pornhub is now blocked in Australia, so here are the best alternatives

Where Australians are heading after the Pornhub block.

As of March 9, 2026, the Australian government’s new age-verification laws have officially gone live.

In a classic “I’m taking my ball and going home” move, Aylo (the parent company of Pornhub, RedTube, and YouPorn) has decided to block Australian IP addresses entirely rather than comply with the new ID-checking requirements.

Now that Australia is no longer allowed to access Pornhub without a digital passport or a face scan, the internet feels a little emptier for some.

If you aren’t keen on handing over your biometric data or firing up a VPN just to browse, here are ten Pornhub alternatives that are currently still accessible or offer a different vibe.

Here are the top 10 Pornhub alternatives in Australia

xHamster

The biggest direct rival to the “Hub.” Unlike Aylo’s sites, xHamster has (so far) opted to implement the necessary verification gates to stay live in Australia.

It’s got a massive library and a very familiar user interface.

XNXX

One of the oldest names in the game. It’s simple, it’s fast, and it generally focuses on high-volume content. I

t’s currently still open to Aussie users who navigate the new age-checks.

XVideos

If XNXX is the cousin, XVideos is the sibling. It’s consistently one of the most visited websites in the world.

It’s not flashy, but it’s reliable and has a massive community-driven library.

Marketed as “porn for women,” this site focuses on high-quality, ethical, and aesthetically pleasing content.

It’s a great alternative if you’re looking for something a bit more curated and less “chaotic” than the big tube sites.

Twitter (X)

It’s the wild west of social media. Since Elon Musk took over, explicit content has become even more prevalent.

Just follow the right accounts or search the right hashtags, and you’ve basically got a curated feed without a separate login.

While it’s a news and community site first, Reddit hosts thousands of “NSFW” subreddits.

From amateur clips to professional studio previews, the upvote system ensures that only the “good stuff” makes it to the top of the feed.

EroMe

This is essentially the “Imgur” of adult content. It’s a platform where users can upload their own albums and videos.

It’s very popular for amateur and “leaked” style content from creators.

SpankBang A

modern tube site that has gained a lot of traction for its high-definition library and “playlists” feature, which allows you to find specific niches much faster than the older sites.

ManyVids

If you prefer supporting independent creators directly, ManyVids is a huge marketplace.

While much of it is behind a paywall, most creators have free “teasers” and stores that are accessible and legal.

Your Local VPN

Okay, this isn’t a “site,” but let’s be real: most Aussies are just downloading NordVPN or ProtonVPN.

By switching your location to Canada or the UK (where Pornhub is still available), you bypass the Prnhub block entirely.

Quick reality check: the eSafety Commissioner isn’t messing around. Sites that don’t comply face hefty fines, so expect more platforms to either add age checks or block Aussie users altogether.

For now though, a few phub, aka cornhub, Prnhb, alternatives like xHamster, XNXX, Redtune and XVideos are still up and running, while EroMe offers a slightly different vibe for amateur and community-driven content.

Basically, the playground’s smaller now — but there’s still plenty to scroll through.