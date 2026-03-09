Pornhub’s block has Australians scrambling for VPNs

Pornhub just hit a road block – and, true to form, Aussies are already figuring out how to work around it.

On March 9, the government’s new Online Safety Codes kicked in, and major platforms like Pornhub, RedTube, and YouPorn pulled the plug on Australian users rather than ask for ID checks, facial scans, or credit card verification.

The parent company, Aylo, cites privacy concerns: forcing adults to hand over sensitive data is a big risk, while curious teens might just migrate to less regulated corners of the web.

The government isn’t backing down. eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant points out the simple logic: if kids can’t walk into a bar, they shouldn’t wander into adult content online.

Platforms that ignore the rules face fines of up to $49.5 million per breach.

As soon as the block went live, Aussies were already finding ways around it. VPNs started climbing the app charts, how-to guides popped up online like weeds after a rain.

And this isn’t just about porn. The rules could eventually touch R18+ video games, AI platforms, and even search engines displaying adult content, raising bigger questions about digital privacy and verification.

For now, though, one thing is clear: Australians are adaptable and the workaround arc is in full motion.