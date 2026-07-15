Jebediah documentary exposes addiction and frayed bonds behind the music

Growing up is the hardest gig of all.

Thirty years of Perth alt-rock legends Jebediah unfold in Arlo Dean Cook’s raw new documentary.

From high school jams to triple j dominance, the band, Kevin Mitchell, his brother Brett, Ness Thornton, and Chris Daymond, stood united while their chaotic peers crumbled.

They built a label and a legacy, seemingly surviving the industry’s wrecking ball. But the footage, a treasure trove of home movies and archival gems, reveals a darker tune.

As the third decade hit, the carefree lifestyle curdled; recreation became addiction, and lifelong friendships frayed against the hard edges of growing up.

Featuring intimate interviews with music icons like Tim Rogers and Phil Jamieson, the film is a thrilling rollercoaster ride that asks a sobering question: Can these four friends keep the music alive when the party is over?

This candid cautionary tale proves that even the tightest bands can face their most difficult chord.