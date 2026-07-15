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Jebediah documentary exposes addiction and frayed bonds behind the music

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

Growing up is the hardest gig of all.

Thirty years of Perth alt-rock legends Jebediah unfold in Arlo Dean Cook’s raw new documentary.

From high school jams to triple j dominance, the band, Kevin Mitchell, his brother Brett, Ness Thornton, and Chris Daymond, stood united while their chaotic peers crumbled.

They built a label and a legacy, seemingly surviving the industry’s wrecking ball. But the footage, a treasure trove of home movies and archival gems, reveals a darker tune.

As the third decade hit, the carefree lifestyle curdled; recreation became addiction, and lifelong friendships frayed against the hard edges of growing up.

Featuring intimate interviews with music icons like Tim Rogers and Phil Jamieson, the film is a thrilling rollercoaster ride that asks a sobering question: Can these four friends keep the music alive when the party is over?

This candid cautionary tale proves that even the tightest bands can face their most difficult chord.

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