Anthony Albanese set to address AI policies in major speech tomorrow

Albanese Will Finally Address AI Concerns

With newly released AI systems causing national security threats in countries and warnings of increased cyber attacks, the discourse behind the far-reaching implications of artificial intelligence is steadily becoming one of the most paramount topics to get behind.

Now, Anthony Albanese will be leading the conversation officially in front of the nation to address how AI will shape Australia in the coming times.

The speech taking place tomorrow on July 15, titled ‘AI in Australia’s Interests’, will focus heavily on new principles and policies regarding the use of AI and the way it will reshape aspects of society and the economy in the future.

With Australia becoming the second biggest spot for data centre investment and increased public opposition, the conversation is the most prominent it’s ever been.

In Albanese’s invitation to the speech, he stated that “With international investors looking to Australia as a destination of choice, we have an opportunity to set the terms”.

“With the right plan, Australia can secure the jobs and economic benefits of AI in a way that boosts our sovereign capability and builds our national resilience.”

According to polls in May from the Guardian Essential, 36% of voters thought AI carried more risk than opportunity while 41% thought the risk and reward was at the level.

It’s too soon to tell how the Albanese’s plan will directly address the concerns of the public, but looking back on the government’s previous statements could give a clue of what to expect.

In a prior draft version of Labour’s national policy platform, the government stated that, “working people should be meaningfully consulted when there is workplace change that affects jobs and work, such as the decision to adopt AI and automate, and acknowledges co-design will deliver the best outcomes”.

This draft will most likely be adopted into the policies that Albanese will share tomorrow, when he addresses the nation on a new frontier that will fundamentally change Australia forever.