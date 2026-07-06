Albanese apologises for ‘Kylie Minogue’ podcast gaffe

Minogue has remained silent, probably for the best.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has issued a humiliating apology after appearing on a crude comedy podcast where he enthusiastically declared he would “marry, shag, and date” pop icon Kylie Minogue.

During an episode of Bush Deep hosted by comedian Nikki Osborne, the 63-year-old Labor leader initially resisted the party game, citing his recent marriage to Jodie Haydon.

However, after Osborne’s playful prodding, Albanese caved, naming Minogue as his top choice.

The remarks ignited a political firestorm, with Shadow Minister Sarah Henderson condemning the “grubby” comments as disrespectful to women and embarrassing to Australians.

Independent MP Zali Steggall labelled the exchange “entirely inappropriate” and sexist.

While acting PM Richard Marles defended the government’s record on women’s equality, Albanese offered a terse, one-line apology today.