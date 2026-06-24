Karl Stefanovic’s podcast might have ruined Nine career

Karl Stefanovic’s podcast experiment may have just become a career-defining mistake.

The Today host is reportedly expected to leave Channel Nine after a controversial interview with British far-right figure Tommy Robinson. Triggering a wave of backlash and emergency discussions inside the network.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Nine executives spent Wednesday in crisis meetings at the broadcaster’s Sydney headquarters, with negotiations reportedly underway regarding Stefanovic’s departure.

Robinson, is one of Britain’s most polarising anti-immigration activists and the co-founder of the far-right English Defence League.

Footage quickly circulated online and prompted questions on why one of Australia’s most recognisable breakfast television hosts was platforming Robinson.

The episode was later removed from streaming platforms, although not before it had already spread across social media.

For much of his career, Stefanovic has occupied a unique, quintessentially Australian media role: one half journalist, one half larrikin. It’s an image that helped make him one of the country’s most successful television personalities.

But podcasts operate under a different set of rules.

The formula that works for breakfast television, broad appeal, light humour and relatively safe politics doesn’t necessarily translate to a digital landscape where controversy drives engagement.

For Nine, that distinction may no longer matter.

Even if the podcast was technically independent, Stefanovic remains one of the network’s most recognisable faces.

When viewers see Karl Stefanovic interviewing Tommy Robinson, they are unlikely to separate the podcast host from the man who has spent more than 20 years fronting one of Australia’s biggest morning shows.

At the time of writing, neither Stefanovic nor Nine has officially confirmed his departure.

But if the reports are accurate, a side project designed to expand his profile may instead end up bringing one of Australian television’s longest-running careers at Nine to an abrupt end.