Wawa Nolett Ko-Gok Distortion V4 – Pedal Month 2026

Wawa Nolett Ko-Gok Distortion V4 brings Quebec-made bite to the board

The Ko-Gok Distortion V4 from Wawa Nolett is a compact distortion pedal with a wider range than its size suggests.

Built and assembled in Quebec, Canada, the pedal is designed around two core gain characters: a modern distortion sound and a fuzzier voice inspired by the guitar tones of the 60s and 70s.

That gives the Ko-Gok V4 a nice point of difference. It is not just chasing one classic distortion sound, and it is not trying to be an overcomplicated workstation either. The appeal is in how quickly it lets you move between tighter gain, heavier grind and fuzzier vintage character.

The control layout gives players enough room to dial the pedal around their guitar and amp, rather than forcing everything into one preset flavour of dirt. With two tone options onboard, the Ko-Gok V4 can shift its focus and weight depending on whether you want the guitar to sit forward, push harder, or take up more space.

There is a clear handmade feel to the pedal too. Wawa Nolett describes its pedals as entirely manufactured and assembled in Quebec, with each unit built with precision and care. That local builder energy suits the Ko-Gok V4 well. It feels like a pedal made for players who actually like shaping gain, not just stepping on a box and hoping for the best.

For anyone after a distortion pedal that can move from modern bite into fuzzier old-school territory without getting lost in options, the Ko-Gok Distortion V4 makes a strong case for itself.

At CA$215, it sits in that sweet spot where boutique character and practical utility start to meet.