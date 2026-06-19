Yasmina Sadiki on ‘Craving’, improvisation, and the Sydney jazz scene

Ahead of the release of her debut EP, Made for the past, Yasmina Sadiki has learnt just how much goes into a body of work.

Following a triumphant performance on the Sydney Opera House stage in support of Alfa Mist for Vivid LIVE, Yasmina Sadiki today releases ‘Craving’, the captivating lead single from her upcoming EP.

Years in the making, Made for the past comes in the most definitive chapter of Sadiki’s career thus far.

In support of its release, Sadiki will break out onto the global stage, making her international debut in the UK.

In preparation for the release of ‘Craving’, we caught up with Sadiki to talk improvisation, the Sydney jazz scene, her recent success, and what she really learnt about herself in the making of the EP.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

YS: Literally running around like a maniac! Lots of preparation for my rollout. But later in the evening I am meeting my girlfriends. We’re gonna try Wingstop for the first time.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live. What do you love about it, and how does it influence your creativity?

YS: I live in Canterbury. I went to primary school and high school here, and I live on a street with my family.

There’s my house with my brothers and Baba, next door is my Zia, then on the other side is my best friend Spencer and he shares a fence with my Nonna and Nonno and I have another Zia just around the corner.

We have 2 dogs, 7 cats and a bird between us. It’s certainly not the most attractive neighborhood, but it’s a great escape from all the ‘too-cool-for-school kids’, $7 coffees and over the top gentrification.

Being so fortunate to have my closest family and friends around me allows me to stay true to myself and that alone gives me the confidence and self-certainty.

HAPPY: Was music always the plan, or was there a moment when you realised this was something you wanted to dedicate your life to?

YS: I was definitely born a singer. And my Mum was the kind of mother who would make me sing at her dinner parties when I was 5 years old.

She saw this talent in me from a very young age. And while she never forced me into anything.

She showered me with so much love and instilled in me that I can do anything that I want to in this life. I never had a turning point, it was just always just known to me that this is what I was going to do because I loved singing.

HAPPY: Who were some of the artists, records or experiences that first made you want to create music yourself?

YS: I have always found catharsis in writing or creating stories that are based on my real life experiences and feelings.

I find it hard to gather my thoughts and process stuff so I think it naturally became part of the way I deal with life.

Even when I was very little I had a little song book where I would write poems and songs. I thank ‘free-rnb-type-beats’ and Soundcloud for helping me to put my music out.

That was during high school when I began to take it seriously.

HAPPY: Tell us about ‘Craving’. What was happening in your life when that song first emerged?

YS: Well honestly I can barely remember, my life moves 100 miles per hour which I mention in the song haha.

I certainly was starting to recognise that my music and my place in the Sydney music scene actually meant something to people so amidst all the craziness, I had this sense of determination.

Like I wanted this all to be worth it and to see it through.

HAPPY: ‘Craving’ started as an improvised session with your band. What is it about improvisation that keeps pulling you back?

YS: Improvisation and my band is symbiotic. I never set out to be an ‘improvisational artist’ it just happened.

I love to freestyle. Then, by the grace of God, somehow I magically found my people.

Improvisation is a part of us, we all have the kind of brains where if you give us a musical idea.

We have at least like 10 different ideas to accompany it.

We just know what to do with it, but in our own way that is authentic to us.

Call it magic, call it dysfunction.

HAPPY: Your upcoming EP, Made for the Past, explores womanhood, grief and empowerment. What conversations were you having with yourself while writing it?

YS: This EP features songs that go back to high school and also songs that were only written last year.

For me, music is the opportunity to tune into myself and have these conversations.

It’s very freeing to turn my head noise into music. I feel as though I need to write or sing when I have a strong urge to either express or let it go of whatever’s on my mind at the time.

HAPPY: What have you learned about yourself through making this EP?

YS: I have learnt how much work goes into putting out a body of work…not for the weak.

HAPPY: Anyone who’s seen you live knows that’s where your music really takes on a life of its own. What is it about the stage that unlocks something different in you?

YS: It’s such a funny thing because I am such a private person, but on the stage I am my most vulnerable self.

It isn’t until the music begins that I am able to access all these feelings and stories with such clarity. It feels very powerful and sexy.

The flow state feels like a surge of magical energy. I also think it’s sexy to lead a band full of men and speak on things that are coming from the female perspective, except it’s dark and at times visceral.

I love playing with how I choose how I say things. I think it can be confronting when I speak about such real and intimate stuff, but hey, that’s Jazz!

HAPPY: Sydney’s jazz and soul scene has produced some incredible artists in recent years. How has the city shaped you, and where do you think it still gets overlooked?

YS: I agree! Sydney has such a passionate cast of jazz and soul musicians. I believe as a city in general we get overlooked, we definitely deserve more hype.

Sydney has shaped me probably more than I realise. Sydney is my home so naturally it is a fixture of my identity, I feel proud to be a part of Sydney’s international come up. I feel it’s coming.

HAPPY: You’ve had some huge moments recently, from the Sydney Opera House to the SMAC Award. Has there been a moment where you’ve stopped and thought, ‘Something is really shifting here’?

YS: After the shows when we step off the stage people come up to us and talk to us about the show.

It’s so encouraging to see that whatever it is we’re doing, even if we don’t fully know what that is yet, people genuinely enjoy it.

It’s also the fact that my friends and collaborators, especially River, Marley, Lorenzo, Ally, Max, Jacob (so many people) get to do this together.

It’s such a beautiful feeling as a band to progress through all the phases like a family.

But all of that wouldn’t even be a thing if we didn’t click like we do musically.

It feels so special and wild for us all.

HAPPY: You’re taking your music to the UK at a time when international audiences are paying more attention to Australian music than ever. What do you want people overseas to understand about who Yasmina Sadiki is?

YS: I hope the people overseas understand nothing about me except that my music is legendary.

HAPPY: Looking ahead, what are you hoping this next chapter brings–not just professionally, but personally as well?

YS: I wanna keep learning and keep making music. It brings me so much happiness.

I hope the next chapter brings new opportunities to make music that I love, meet new people, and honestly just have lots of fun haha.

As long as I’m still creating and enjoying the process, I feel lucky.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

YS: Definitely like a really good meal.

Listen to ‘Craving’ below and presave Made for the past here.