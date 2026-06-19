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Guns N’ Roses 2026 setlist and set times

CA

by Chi–Chi Attard

CA

by Chi–Chi Attard

Here’s the full setlist for Guns N’ Roses 2026 World Tour

Guns N’ Roses are in the midst of a huge tour across Europe, and soon enough they’ll be hitting the road in the US. 

Then, at the tail end of the year they’ll be heading down to Australia and New Zealand.

Wherever you’ll be seeing the iconic rock legends, you can expect a set of all the classic hits, as well as fan favourite deep cuts.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Guns N’ Roses 2026 World Tour Set Times

The Set Times have been pretty consistent so far, with a few changes here and there, but here’s around when everything will go down.

Doors open: 5:30

Support act: 6:15

Guns N’ Roses: 7:30

Curfew / Expected End: 11:00

Guns N’ Roses 2026 World Tour Set List

Here’s everything you can expect to hear, likely with a couple tweaks. The band are also playing a fair few covers, which are likely to change around here and there.

  1. Welcome to the Jungle
  2. Bad Obsession 
  3. It’s So Easy
  4. Mr. Brownstone
  5. You Could Be Mine
  6. Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)
  7. Estranged
  8. Live and Let Die (Wings cover)
  9. Yesterdays
  10. Atlas
  11. Civil War 
  12. Double Talkin’ Jive
  13. Think About You
  14. Nothin’
  15. Dead Horse
  16. Rocket QUeen
  17. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover)
  18. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (Black Sabbath cover)
  19. Black Leather (Sex Pistols cover)
  20. Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)
  21. Coma
  22. Slash Guitar Solo
  23. Sweet Child o’ Mine
  24. Don’t Cry
  25. November Rain
  26. Nightrain
  27. Paradise City 

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