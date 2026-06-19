Guns N’ Roses 2026 setlist and set times

Here’s the full setlist for Guns N’ Roses 2026 World Tour

Guns N’ Roses are in the midst of a huge tour across Europe, and soon enough they’ll be hitting the road in the US.

Then, at the tail end of the year they’ll be heading down to Australia and New Zealand.

Wherever you’ll be seeing the iconic rock legends, you can expect a set of all the classic hits, as well as fan favourite deep cuts.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Guns N’ Roses 2026 World Tour Set Times

The Set Times have been pretty consistent so far, with a few changes here and there, but here’s around when everything will go down.

Doors open: 5:30

Support act: 6:15

Guns N’ Roses: 7:30

Curfew / Expected End: 11:00

Guns N’ Roses 2026 World Tour Set List

Here’s everything you can expect to hear, likely with a couple tweaks. The band are also playing a fair few covers, which are likely to change around here and there.