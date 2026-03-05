Iconic rockers Guns N’ Roses are coming back to Aus & NZ

If there was ever a band that earned the “Rock ’n’ Roll” label, it’s Guns N’ Roses

It’s been over five years since Guns N’ Roses last tore through Australian and New Zealand stadiums, and the legendary rockers are finally returning this November and December – with Warrnambool’s own Airbourne in support.

Fresh from a globe-trotting 2025 tour and two brand-new singles, ‘Atlas’ and ‘Nothin,’ the legendary rockers are proving they still know how to command a stage.

Tour dates:

29 Nov: bp Adelaide Grand Final, Adelaide

2 Dec: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

5 Dec: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

8 Dec: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

11 Dec: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

14 Dec: Engie Stadium, Sydney

17 Dec: Eden Park Stadium, Auckland

Tickets go on sale Friday 13 March (Melbourne & Auckland 12pm local; all other cities 1pm).

Presales for fan club members, Mastercard holders, Live Nation and Westfield members start earlier – so get in quick.

Full info and VIP packages: livenation.com.au / livenation.co.nz.