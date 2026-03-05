The Amity Affliction Setlist & Set Times

Get it while it’s hot!
While global acts often circle the same capital cities, The Amity Affliction are turning their attention to the towns that don’t always make the tour poster, taking their heavy, cathartic live show on a regional Australian run that puts local venues firmly in the spotlight.
The Amity Affliction don’t just play shows, they turn them into cathartic singalongs. On tour, the Australian metalcore mainstays bring the same emotional intensity that has defined their music for more than a decade, blending crushing riffs with brutally honest lyrics that fans scream back word for word.
Since emerging from Queensland’s heavy scene in the late 2000s, The Amity Affliction have built a reputation for balancing aggression with vulnerability.
Albums like Let the Ocean Take Me and Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them helped cement the band as one of Australia’s biggest heavy exports, pairing thunderous breakdowns with lyrics that confront addiction, grief and mental health head-on.
Here’s the setlist for The Amity Affliction’s Regional Australia Tour.
(From the Ellis Beach Bar & Grill, Cairns, Australia on 21 Feb 2026)
Kickboxer (unreleased)
Like Love
Drag the Lake
Heaven Sent (unreleased)
All That I Remember
It’s Hell Down Here
All My Friends Are Dead
House of Cards
Chasing Ghosts
Don’t Lean on Me
Bleed (unreleased)
I See Dead People
All Fucked Up
Youngbloods
Open Letter
Death’s Hand
Soak Me in Bleach
Encore:
Pittsburgh
Support Acts & Set Times
Mar 5 – Panthers, Penrith, Australia
Mar 6 – UOW Hall, Keiraville, Australia
Mar 7 – Woodport Hotel, Erina, Australia
Mar 11 – Beer Deluxe Albury Hotel, Albury, Australia
Mar 13 – Odean Theatre, Hobart, Australia
Mar 14 – Forth Pub, Forth, Australia
Mar 18 – Eureka Hotel Geelong, Geelong, Australia
Mar 19 – The Deck Traralgon, Traralgon, Australia
Mar 20 – Pier Bandroom, Frankston, Australia
Mar 21 – Bridgeway Hotel, Pooraka, Australia
The Amity Affliction will be supported by Heartline, Redhook and In Hearts Wake throughout the tour.
Expected Set Times (Penrith, other venues throughout the tour may have varying times)
6.00pm – Doors
6.30pm – 6.50pm – Heartline
7.10pm – 7.40pm – Redhook
8.00pm – 8.40pm – In Hearts Wake
9.10pm – 10.30pm – The Amity Affliction
After the Australian leg of the tour, The Amity Affliction will be continuing their tour throughout the Americas and Europe.