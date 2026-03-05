The Amity Affliction Setlist & Set Times

Get it while it’s hot!

While global acts often circle the same capital cities, The Amity Affliction are turning their attention to the towns that don’t always make the tour poster, taking their heavy, cathartic live show on a regional Australian run that puts local venues firmly in the spotlight.

The Amity Affliction don’t just play shows, they turn them into cathartic singalongs. On tour, the Australian metalcore mainstays bring the same emotional intensity that has defined their music for more than a decade, blending crushing riffs with brutally honest lyrics that fans scream back word for word.

Since emerging from Queensland’s heavy scene in the late 2000s, The Amity Affliction have built a reputation for balancing aggression with vulnerability.

Albums like Let the Ocean Take Me and Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them helped cement the band as one of Australia’s biggest heavy exports, pairing thunderous breakdowns with lyrics that confront addiction, grief and mental health head-on.

Here’s the setlist for The Amity Affliction’s Regional Australia Tour.

(From the Ellis Beach Bar & Grill, Cairns, Australia on 21 Feb 2026)

Kickboxer (unreleased)

Like Love

Drag the Lake

Heaven Sent (unreleased)

All That I Remember

It’s Hell Down Here

All My Friends Are Dead

House of Cards

Chasing Ghosts

Don’t Lean on Me

Bleed (unreleased)

I See Dead People

All Fucked Up

Youngbloods

Open Letter

Death’s Hand

Soak Me in Bleach

Encore:

Pittsburgh

Support Acts & Set Times

Mar 5 – Panthers, Penrith, Australia

Mar 6 – UOW Hall, Keiraville, Australia

Mar 7 – Woodport Hotel, Erina, Australia

Mar 11 – Beer Deluxe Albury Hotel, Albury, Australia

Mar 13 – Odean Theatre, Hobart, Australia

Mar 14 – Forth Pub, Forth, Australia

Mar 18 – Eureka Hotel Geelong, Geelong, Australia

Mar 19 – The Deck Traralgon, Traralgon, Australia

Mar 20 – Pier Bandroom, Frankston, Australia

Mar 21 – Bridgeway Hotel, Pooraka, Australia

The Amity Affliction will be supported by Heartline, Redhook and In Hearts Wake throughout the tour.

Expected Set Times (Penrith, other venues throughout the tour may have varying times)

6.00pm – Doors

6.30pm – 6.50pm – Heartline

7.10pm – 7.40pm – Redhook

8.00pm – 8.40pm – In Hearts Wake

9.10pm – 10.30pm – The Amity Affliction

After the Australian leg of the tour, The Amity Affliction will be continuing their tour throughout the Americas and Europe.