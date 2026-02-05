The Amity Affliction hit the road ahead of new album ‘House of Cards’

Their first album with Jonny Reeves.

The Amity Affliction fortifies their legacy with raw heart and sonic might, announcing their new album House of Cards for April 24th.

The first full-length featuring permanent bassist and clean vocalist Jonny Reeves, the record promises the band’s signature dynamic intensity.

This is powerfully previewed in the title track, a crushing, personal anthem penned by frontman Joel Birch.

He lays bare a shared trauma with his siblings following their mother’s death, transforming grief into a binding force.

As the song’s video lands, the band is already roaring across regional Australia on a massive 21-date tour, a thunderous prelude to the album’s release and subsequent North American return.

It’s a season of catharsis and connection, proving the band’s power lies not just in riffs, but in resonant, hard-won truth.

Looking for tickets and more info? Right here.

The Amity Affliction Full Tour Dates

Friday, February 13th – The Station – Sunshine Coast, QLD

Saturday, February 14th – Powerhouse – Toowoomba, QLD

Sunday, February 15th – Miami Marketta Laneway – Gold Coast, QLD

Wednesday, February 18th – McGuires Hotel – Mackay, QLD (SOLD OUT)

Thursday, February 19th – Magnums – Airlie Beach, QLD

Friday, February 20th – JCU – Townsville, QLD

Saturday, February 21st – Ellis Beach Bar & Grill – Cairns, QLD

Wednesday, February 25th – Dee Why RSL – Dee Why, NSW

Thursday, February 26th – Bar On The Hill – Newcastle, NSW

Friday, February 27th – Wests – Tamworth, NSW

Saturday, February 28th – Jetty Beach House – Coffs Harbour, NSW

Thursday, March 5th – Panthers – Penrith, NSW

Friday, March 6th – UOW Hall – Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, March 7th – Woodport Hotel – Central Coast, NSW

Wednesday, March 11th – Beer Deluxe – Albury, NSW

Friday, March 13th – Odeon Theatre – Hobart, TAS

Saturday, March 14th – Forth Pub – Forth, TAS (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, March 18th – Eureka Hotel – Geelong, VIC

Thursday, March 19th – The Deck – Traralgon, VIC

Friday, March 20th – The Pier – Frankston, VIC

Saturday, March 21st – Bridgeway Hotel – Adelaide, SA