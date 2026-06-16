Here’s what Leon Thomas is playing on his MUTTS DON’T HEEL Tour

Leon Thomas brings the full MUTTS DON’T HEEL setlist to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre tonight

Three-time Grammy Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer Leon Thomas has landed in Sydney, and fans are gearing up for his concert tonight at Enmore Theatre.

The Aussie setlist features tracks from his breakout album, ‘MUTT’, his most recent EP, ‘PHOLKS’, as well as songs from his 2023 album, ‘Electric Dusk’.

There will be tracks for the newer fans, including ‘MUTT’, ‘YES IT IS’, ‘DANCING WITH DEMONS’ and ‘VIBES DON’T LIE’ from his Grammy Award-winning Best R&B Album, ‘MUTT’.

Thomas will also be performing some songs for the OGs, including ‘Crash & Burn’, ‘Treasure in the Hills’ and ‘Breaking Point’, which come from his sophomore album and are where I fell in love with his music. I can’t wait to scream these at the top of my lungs.

Tracks featuring guest artists, such as Big Sean on ‘PARTY FAVOURS’, Masego on ‘LUCID DREAMS’ and Ty Dolla $ign on ‘FAR FETCHED’, are also set to make an appearance throughout the show.

With songwriting credits on songs by some of R&B’s biggest artists, including SZA’s ‘Snooze’, GIVEON’s ‘For Tonight’, Ariana Grande’s ‘safety net’, ‘nasty’ and ‘Honeymoon Avenue’, and more recently, Tems’ ‘I’m Not Sure’, Leon Thomas is slowly but steadily making his mark on the music industry.

He’s recently been featured on tracks with Kehlani, ‘Sweet Nuthins’, Chris Brown, ‘Fallin’’, and Brizzy Cook on their track ‘Could Be Worse’, which was released at the start of this month.

The ‘MUTTS DON’T HEEL’ tour marks the first time the artist has performed in Australia and New Zealand, having already played Auckland, Brisbane and Melbourne over the past week.

He’ll be in Sydney tonight and tomorrow before heading to Adelaide on Friday and Perth on Saturday.

Whether you’re a new fan who discovered his music through ‘MUTT’ or an OG listener, tonight’s show promises to be a special one, and I’m counting down the hours until he takes the stage.

Leon Thomas Mutts Don’t Heel Setlist

HEEL.

HOW FAST.

DANCING WITH DEMONS.

FAR FETCHED.

LUCID DREAMS.

VIBES DON’T LIE.

PARTY FAVORS.

I DO.

My Muse.

Just How You Are.

Blue Hundreds.

Baccarat.

SAFE PLACE.

Slow Down.

Love Jones.

YES IT IS (often transitioned into a cover of Floetry’s “Say Yes”)

Crash & Burn.

Treasure In The Hills.

I USED TO.

Breaking Point.

NOT FAIR.

MUTT.

Sneak.

After wrapping up his Sydney dates, Thomas will take the ‘MUTTS DON’T HEEL’ tour to Adelaide and Perth before continuing its global run, with fans across Europe and North America still waiting for their turn.