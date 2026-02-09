Guns N’ Roses announced as headliners for 2026 bp Adelaide Grand Final Sunday Concert

Adelaide has a knack for booking major talent, and pairing the bp Adelaide Grand Final’s world-class motorsport with Guns N’ Roses feels right on brand.

Guns N’ Roses are heading back to Australia, with the rock titans locked in as headliners for the 2026 bp Adelaide Grand Final Sunday Concert.

The band will take over the Adelaide Street Circuit on Sunday November 29, closing out Australia’s biggest domestic motorsport event with what promises to be a hits-packed set.

Fresh off a huge 2025 world tour that took in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, the Los Angeles icons arrive in Adelaide amid a renewed creative streak.

Late last year, Guns N’ Roses released two new singles, ‘Atlas’ and ‘Nothin,” marking their first new music since 2023.

The tracks showcase different sides of the band’s sound, with ‘Atlas’ leaning into classic, stadium-sized urgency, while ‘Nothin’’ explores a more reflective, keys-led approach.

The performance will cap off the bp Adelaide Grand Final, which has become a major fixture on the national sporting calendar.

The event has claimed the title of Best Supercars Event of the Year for four consecutive years, and the 2025 edition drew more than 285,700 fans – surpassing attendance figures for both the AFL and NRL Grand Finals.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said the booking underlined the event’s growing reputation. “The bp Adelaide Grand Final has fast become one of the biggest sporting events in Australia, and having icons of rock Guns N’ Roses headline the Sunday night will ensure the 2026 event closes on the ultimate high,” he said.

Motorsport Concert Manager Brian Gleeson OAM echoed the sentiment, calling the band “the perfect act” to match the adrenaline and atmosphere of the Grand Final weekend.

Fans can access presale tickets from Wednesday February 11 via Guns N’ Roses, bp Rewards and Live Nation, with bp Rewards members eligible for 30 bucks off ‘The Jungle Zone’ tickets.

General public tickets for General Admission and Grandstands go on sale from 9am ACDT on Monday February 16 through Ticketmaster.

The 2026 bp Adelaide Grand Final runs from November 26–29, with Guns N’ Roses set to bring ‘Paradise City’ to the City of Churches for one final, high-octane send-off.