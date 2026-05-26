Here is the setlist for System Of A Down 2026 European Tour

Here’s every song System of a Down are playing on their 2026 Stadium Tour

System of a Down are leaning hard into Toxicity for their 2026 live shows, pulling out deep cuts, rare revivals and one of the heaviest festival sets of the year

System of a Down officially kicked off their massive 2026 world tour over the weekend, headlining Sick New World in Las Vegas with a career-spanning set stacked with fan favourites, deep cuts, and a heavy focus on 2001’s landmark album Toxicity.

With 2026 marking 25 years since the release of Toxicity, the band are clearly treating this run as both a celebration and a retrospective. Nine songs from the album made the cut during the opening night alone, including staples like ‘Chop Suey!,’ ‘Aerials’ and ‘Toxicity’.

Elsewhere, the band dipped across almost every era of their catalogue, including material from Mezmerize, Hypnotize, Steal This Album! and their self-titled debut.

One of the biggest surprises came with the return of ‘Streamline,’ which first reappeared during the band’s 2025 stadium run after years away from regular rotation.

The band have also reportedly been teasing rotating songs across back-to-back tour dates, with tracks like ‘Violent Pornography,’ ‘Science’ and ‘Deer Dance’ potentially swapping into future sets.

System of a Down 2026 setlist

Suite-Pee

Chic ‘N’ Stu

Prison Song

Aerials

Soldier Side – Intro

B.Y.O.B.

Genocidal Humanoidz

Know

Radio/Video

Hypnotize

ATWA

Needles

Bounce

Suggestions

P.L.U.C.K.

Psycho (with Stevie B’s “Spring Love” intro)

Chop Suey!

Lonely Day

Lost in Hollywood

Streamline

Arto

Holy Mountains

I-E-A-I-A-I-O

Toxicity

Sugar

The current set heavily favours Toxicity, but the band are still covering almost every major chapter of their discography.

System of a Down 2026 Tour Dates

Following Sick New World, System of a Down will continue their world tour across North America, Europe and South America throughout 2026.

Support acts across select dates include Korn, Deftones, Gojira and Turnstile depending on the city.