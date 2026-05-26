Diplo performs the most exclusive show of his career

Not a single phone in sight, just a bunch of kindergartners enjoying the moment

A bunch of children just gained one of the most wholesome and bizarre fun facts of their lives, thanks to Diplo’s “most exclusive party of the year.”

Over the weekend, the American DJ and producer flexed his skills by playing a set at his son’s kindergarten graduation.

The video was shared across social media through his Instagram, with the caption, “Adding my son’s kindergarten graduation to the list of most important sets of my career.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by diplo (@diplo)

Before his music career exploded, Diplo used to be a substitute teacher in Philadelphia, helping kids with math and reading. Now he’s helping kids discover raving and partying by giving them a bite-sized first-hand experience of the dance floor.

The video shows a bunch of kindergarteners euphorically jumping and clapping as bubbles fly into frame, blissfully unaware of the more adult themes that subtly envelop the track.

Multicoloured confetti and streamers litter the ground, reminiscent of the dance floor raves that the DJ usually plays.

Parents and teachers act as unofficial promoters, encouraging the kids to dance as Diplo asks, “You ready to get crazy?” before the bass drops on the kindergarten dance floor.

The video captures a truly genuine and wholesome family moment in the artist’s life, showing the fans the love and dedication he has to both his career and family.

The clip even warmed the hearts of Cardi B, Terry Crews and Paris Hilton.

He used the video to subtly promote ‘Two Steppin’, one single in a recent batch of tracks that have seen him combine the forces of EDM and good old square dancin’ country. I

t’s a musical pivot that hasn’t been much of a surprise; the DJ already has 2 full-length albums dedicated to country under the Thomas Wesley moniker.

Since Diplo’s youngest child still has technically three more graduations ahead, and two more children with their own educational milestones to hit, could we see Diplo pivot towards more school crowd performances in the future? Only time will tell.