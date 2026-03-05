Giles Peterson’s six Aussie acts you need to know

Giles Peterson is always digging for fresh sounds, and this time he’s turned his ear to Australia.

Legendary broadcaster and DJ Giles Peterson transformed Sydney’s Ivy Penthouse into a vinyl lover’s dream in February with the Kirin Ichiban Listening Room.

Guests started in a bespoke chill-out lounge before descending into the intimate Listening Room, where Peterson took centre stage, spinning a 30-minute set of vinyl gems straight from his personal collection.

After the session, we caught up with Giles to talk about his current favourite Australian artists – here’s who’s on his radar.

Close Counters – I thought I’d open up with this group called Close Counters, who are made up of Alan McConnell and Finn Reese.

Finn’s done a lot of solo stuff as well. He is an amazing multi-instrumentalist, and my biggest record as a club DJ last year was a record they did with a producer called River Star called Jingga.

Very musical, 130 BPM, absolute no-brainer, peak-time killer.

Center – This is a singer called Center, I think that’s how you say it. She made it self-release – I think there were just 200 pressings.

I got the last one in a record shop today. The owner said, ‘This is my copy, I don’t think I can get another,’ and I said, well, you shouldn’t be playing it in your shop because I’m the consumer. And he was like, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’

It’s called Worth Control – love that. Halcyon Days is the shop; very good Australian section, quiet, obscure ’70s and ’80s Australian jazz and some soul.

Surprise Chef – One of their early records, but I love Surprise Chef. I met the drummer years ago when he was driving me around for gigs in Australia.

Eventually he said, ‘Oh, I’m in a band as well,’ and that’s how I discovered them. They’ve gone on to do really well in Europe and America.

Think groups like BadBadNotGood, Menahan Street Band – really nice analog instrumentals.

I love that he still drives on the side; musicians have to these days.

GI – I picked up this one at Repressed Vinyl. I was looking for electronic, jazzy stuff, and after a bit of a chat with the guy, he pulled out a record by GI – Thought Makes Music. It’s like a cross between Four Tet and Burial but with attitude.

Very musical, very electronic. I’m really sold on this.

Ab Browns – From Melbourne – I discovered him playing drums in Michel de Gale Cello’s band.

He gave me his solo record, just drums and percussion, and it was amazing. In a world of many incredible drummers, he’s at the very top. Evidently Michel de Gale Cello saw that in him too.

Audrey Pound – Another incredible Australian musician, singer, and trumpeter. S

he does jazz but also songwriting and soul. I recorded her on the album Sunny Side Up, and she’s now living in London. She’s amazing.

Giles’ picks capture a snapshot of Australia’s current musical landscape – a mix of underground electronic innovators, jazz experiments, and instrumental mastery.

Six names for the price of five, and all worth keeping an ear on.