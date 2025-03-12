DJ Muro releases limited edition vinyl & film to celebrate Aus tour

DJ Muro unveils limited edition vinyl and film ahead of highly anticipated Australian tour

Kirin Ichiban has teamed up with Deus Records to release an exclusive, limited-edition 12” vinyl EP, a collector’s dream with only 500 copies available.

This special release is a collaboration with Takayoshi Murota, a name synonymous with Japanese hip hop: DJ Muro, a true legend in the scene.

Dubbed The King of Diggin’, DJ Muro has shaped vinyl culture, and this release showcases his mastery with an A-side and B-side packed with unreleased tracks and material from his WAON cover project. The sonic journey blends disco, funk, soul, and hip hop, celebrating the soundscapes DJ Muro has meticulously crafted throughout his legendary career.

Pressed by Toyokasai Records in Tokyo, a plant that’s been in operation since 1959, the first run of 500 records is a rare find for audiophiles and collectors alike. Not to mention, this release taps into Japan’s kissaten culture, with DJ Muro himself as a key figure in shaping the listening bar scene.

“I’ve played in three places in Australia in the past. I was impressed by the sound-loving people everywhere I went. I am now looking forward to being able to select songs in Australia again,” says DJ Muro.

DJ Muro has lived and breathed music since the early days of Japanese hip hop, representing the culture alongside groups like Krush Posse and Microphone Pager. He’s a globally renowned figure in vinyl collecting, spanning everything from hip hop and funk to rare grooves and reggae, cementing his reputation as a musical polymath. Beyond the turntables, Muro’s influence extends to fashion, production, and his collaborations with names like Lord Finesse and O.C.

Dive deeper into DJ Muro’s world through First Press, a short film that immerses you in Japan’s vinyl culture. Shot in Tokyo, it highlights rare pressings, hidden listening rooms, and iconic Jazz Kissaten bars, all while exploring the bond between the Japanese and Australian music scenes.

Featuring DJ Muro and friends like Kenji Takimi, DJ Nori, and Deus Records, this film captures the essence of authentic music experiences.

DJ Muro will be hitting Australian shores for the first time in 12 years, bringing his curated vibes to Melbourne and Sydney.