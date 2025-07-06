Lewis Capaldi Announces 2025 Australia and New Zealand Tour

After time away from the spotlight, Lewis Capaldi is back with music, momentum and dates

After a couple of quiet years, Lewis Capaldi is officially back — with a new single, a standout Glasto return, and a full run of headline shows across Australia and New Zealand this November and December.

Fresh off a surprise Pyramid Stage set at Glastonbury (his first since stepping away from touring in 2023), Capaldi’s comeback includes stops in Christchurch, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

It’s his first time back in the region since 2019’s Falls Festival run — and the release of Survive, a moving new single co-written with Romans (yep, the same songwriter behind Someone You Loved), marks a new chapter for the Scottish artist.

Capaldi’s return to the stage began with a handful of low-key shows in Scotland during Mental Health Awareness Week. That run led into Glastonbury, where he delivered a half-hour set packed with fan favourites, plus the first live taste of Survive.

Tickets go on general sale Monday 14 July at 12pm (local), with two presales in the lead-up:

2023 Tour Past Ticket Holders Presale : Thursday 10 July, 11am

Secret Sounds Presale: Friday 11 July, 11am

LEWIS CAPALDI – AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2025

Nov 30 – Christchurch, Wolfbrook Arena

Dec 2 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Dec 4 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Dec 6 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Dec 12 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Dec 15 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Dec 17 – Perth, RAC Arena

Watch the official live video for Survive from Glastonbury above and for more info on tickets head here.