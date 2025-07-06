James Gunn reveals what Superman is REALLY about

James Gunn’s new Superman flick isn’t what you’d expect — It’s about… kindness?

Of all the things to rile people up in 2025, who would’ve thought kindness would top the list? James Gunn’s upcoming Superman reboot isn’t just another CGI punch-fest — it’s a film about basic human decency. Yep, seriously.

In a new interview, Gunn revealed that Superman (out July 11) is built around one central theme: being a good person. “Basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost,” he said. And while that might sound pretty tame, Gunn knows it’ll still spark backlash. “Obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive… but screw them.”

Set to launch the new DC Universe, Gunn’s take is coming at a time when, according to him, “people are feeling a loss of hope in other people’s goodness.” So, instead of leaning into darkness, he’s gone full heart-on-sleeve: a Superman who’s “uniquely good,” who inspires not through rage or revenge, but through compassion.

But of course, the internet had thoughts. After behind-the-scenes footage showed actor David Corenswet high-fiving kids on set, some users slammed him for being “too soft.” Gunn’s response? “Are you kidding me?”

In a world where being decent somehow feels radical, Gunn’s Superman might just be the shake-up no one saw coming.

Whether you love it or hate it, he’s not backing down — and honestly, it’s about time someone made sincerity cool again.

