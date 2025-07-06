Ozzy Osbourne bids farewell in a Hometown storm of Metal

A throne, a tear, and a legacy that will never die.

Under a sky lit by fireworks and the roar of 40,000 metal devotees, Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, took his final bow onstage in Birmingham, the city where Black Sabbath forged heavy metal in 1968.

Perched on a skull-adorned throne, the 76-year-old icon, battling Parkinson’s, delivered a thunderous farewell with his original bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward for the first time in 20 years.

“Let the madness begin!” Ozzy growled, launching into classics like Paranoid and Iron Man as fans moshed through a marathon tribute featuring Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and a supergroup with Steven Tyler and Billy Corgan.

Between tears and defiant screams, Ozzy rasped, “You have no idea how I feel, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The night wasn’t just historic for metal—backstage, Slipknot’s Sid Wilson proposed to Ozzy’s daughter Kelly, prompting the legend to jokingly bark, “Fuck off! You’re not marrying my daughter!”

A fittingly chaotic finale for rock’s wildest icon.