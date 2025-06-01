Ozzy Osbourne Thinks He’ll ‘Die’ On Stage During Final Black Sabbath Gig

Inside Black Sabbath’s final showdown.

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up for his last performance with Black Sabbath this July, but the metal legend admits he’s battling nerves ahead of the big show.

The iconic frontman, known for his wild stage presence, revealed his struggles with ADHD and stage fright, joking that he might “die a death” before even hitting the stage.

Despite the challenges, Ozzy is determined to push through, telling SiriusXM, “By hook or by crook, I am going to make this f—— gig if it is the last thing I do. Well, it will be.”

The historic reunion – set for July 5 at Birmingham’s Villa Park – will see Ozzy join founding members Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward for the Back To The Beginning event, raising funds for Parkinson’s research and children’s charities.

To prepare for the emotional final bow, Ozzy has been working with a trainer to rebuild his stamina after years of health struggles.

“It’s hard going, but he’s convinced he can pull it off for me,” he shared, adding that he monitors his blood pressure and heart rate daily.

The Prince of Darkness also opened up about battling negative thoughts, confessing he’s even talked himself out of performing before.

Still, he promises to give “120 percent” for fans.

With his trademark humour and raw honesty, Ozzy’s last hurrah is shaping up to be one for the books – will you be tuning in?

Will this be the most legendary farewell in rock history? Watch here to see how Ozzy’s prophecy pans out.