Every song on Iron Maiden’s Run For Your Lives World Tour
Iron Maiden are celebrating 50 years of heavy metal dominance the only way they know how: by hitting the road with one of the most fan-focused setlists of their career.
The band’s massive Run For Your Lives World Tour kicked off in May 2026, taking fans on a journey through their classic era catalogue, pulling heavily from the first nine studio albums that helped establish Iron Maiden as one of the biggest metal bands on the planet.
While staples like ‘The Trooper’, ‘Run to the Hills’ and ‘Hallowed Be Thy Name’ remain firmly in place, the biggest talking point of the tour arrives midway through the show.
Before launching into ‘Infinite Dreams’, Bruce Dickinson revealed the band hadn’t performed the fan-favourite track live since 1988. The surprise return marked the song’s first appearance on an Iron Maiden setlist in 38 years and instantly became one of the most celebrated moments of the anniversary tour.
Elsewhere, fans are treated to epic performances of ‘Rime of the Ancient Mariner’, ‘Seventh Son of a Seventh Son’, ‘Powerslave’ and ‘Phantom of the Opera’, making this one of the deepest and most rewarding Iron Maiden setlists in decades.
Rather than focusing on recent material, Run For Your Lives feels like a victory lap through Iron Maiden’s most beloved era, with classics from Killers, The Number of the Beast, Powerslave and Seventh Son of a Seventh Son dominating the night.
Iron Maiden Run For Your Lives World Tour 2026 setlist
Murders in the Rue Morgue
Wrathchild
Killers
Phantom of the Opera
The Number of the Beast
Infinite Dreams (first live performance since 1988)
Powerslave
2 Minutes to Midnight
Rime of the Ancient Mariner
Run to the Hills
Seventh Son of a Seventh Son
The Trooper
Hallowed Be Thy Name
Iron Maiden
Encore
Aces High
Fear of the Dark
Wasted Years
With deep cuts, epics and some of metal’s most iconic anthems all packed into one night, Run For Your Lives is shaping up as one of the strongest Iron Maiden tours in years.