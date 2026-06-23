Every song on Iron Maiden’s Run For Your Lives World Tour

Iron Maiden are celebrating 50 years of heavy metal dominance the only way they know how: by hitting the road with one of the most fan-focused setlists of their career.

The band’s massive Run For Your Lives World Tour kicked off in May 2026, taking fans on a journey through their classic era catalogue, pulling heavily from the first nine studio albums that helped establish Iron Maiden as one of the biggest metal bands on the planet.

While staples like ‘The Trooper’, ‘Run to the Hills’ and ‘Hallowed Be Thy Name’ remain firmly in place, the biggest talking point of the tour arrives midway through the show.

Before launching into ‘Infinite Dreams’, Bruce Dickinson revealed the band hadn’t performed the fan-favourite track live since 1988. The surprise return marked the song’s first appearance on an Iron Maiden setlist in 38 years and instantly became one of the most celebrated moments of the anniversary tour.

Elsewhere, fans are treated to epic performances of ‘Rime of the Ancient Mariner’, ‘Seventh Son of a Seventh Son’, ‘Powerslave’ and ‘Phantom of the Opera’, making this one of the deepest and most rewarding Iron Maiden setlists in decades.

Rather than focusing on recent material, Run For Your Lives feels like a victory lap through Iron Maiden’s most beloved era, with classics from Killers, The Number of the Beast, Powerslave and Seventh Son of a Seventh Son dominating the night.

Iron Maiden Run For Your Lives World Tour 2026 setlist

Murders in the Rue Morgue

Wrathchild

Killers

Phantom of the Opera

The Number of the Beast

Infinite Dreams (first live performance since 1988)

Powerslave

2 Minutes to Midnight

Rime of the Ancient Mariner

Run to the Hills

Seventh Son of a Seventh Son

The Trooper

Hallowed Be Thy Name

Iron Maiden

Encore

Aces High

Fear of the Dark

Wasted Years

With deep cuts, epics and some of metal’s most iconic anthems all packed into one night, Run For Your Lives is shaping up as one of the strongest Iron Maiden tours in years.