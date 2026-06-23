Deftones fans are divided after the leak of long lost ‘Eros’ album

One of the most heavily discussed unreleased records of all time has leaked.

Deftones‘ album Eros was shelved in 2008, after a car accident involving late bassist, Chi Cheng.

The band moved on to recording Diamond Eyes, and Eros was lost.

Since then, fans have speculated if it would ever be released.

In a 2025 interview with The Guardian, singer Chino Moreno said that “It will most likely never see the light of day...That would involve going back to that period and resurrecting unfinished things, and somehow bringing them to completion.”

He shared that the songs were unfinished, and he wasn’t too happy with the material.

Now, 18 years on, the album has reportedly leaked, and fans are divided.

11 songs were allegedly leaked on a message board, alongside demos for 2020’s Ohms.

One fan shared via reddit, that “There’s a huge reason why the band kept this locked away in a vault for nearly two decades. First of all, this was Chi Cheng’s final work before his accident in 2008. For us, it’s “unreleased hype,” but for Chino, Steph, Abe, and Frank, these files are literally the ghost of their best friend. Reopening this stuff is probably incredibly painful for them….No artist wants their unfinished, raw work judged by the entire internet..”

Another said that “If it’s out there you should listen to it. Chi is a legend and his final performance should be out there for the world to admire. If the band decides to do an official release then do the right thing and buy it.”

The material has since been removed, the forum it was leaked to has been locked, and Deftones have not yet commented on its legitimacy.