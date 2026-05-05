Deftones at Qudos Bank Arena

A whole arena hypnotised.

The vibe at Qudos Bank Arena on May 2nd was one of total immersion.

When Interpol swarmed the stage, their energy felt less like an opener and more like dark, mysterious sermon.

Cloaked in shadow and red lights, their booming nocturnal pulse reverberated through the arena.

Swaths of darkness shot out from the stage across the crowd. How the lighting techs were able to make shadows dance like that will forever astound me.

Opening with ‘All The Rage Back Home,’ and hitting classics like ‘Slow Hands’ and ‘Stella was a Diver…’, Interpol already made the night a memorable one.

But when Deftones arrived, the room recalibrated.

Chino Moreno commanded the crowd like a mad prophet, backed by visuals that were disturbingly hypnotic; during songs like ‘Change (In the House of Flies),’ you had no choice but to submit.

The setlist was a pure victory lap of head-to-toe bangers, showcasing the band’s timeless career.

Euphoric releases tied in with the crushing weight of songs like ‘My Own Summer (Shove It),’ making for a night of deep introspection spliced with explosive highs.

This was a towering return from the iconic band. It was rare to see a band treat its legacy with such adventurous spirit, mixing deep cuts with hits so seamlessly.

I left an altered man, changed by a beautiful yet brutal experience.

My ears are still ringing. Tickets still available here, don’t miss it.