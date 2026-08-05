Watch Bono, Markéta Irglová and Eddie Vedder sing at Glen Hansard’s funeral

Bono, Eddie Vedder, and many more gathered in Dublin today to honour a legend.

The music world was rocked last week with the passing of Glen Hansard, the Once star, The Frames frontman, and overall iconic Dublin figure.

On August 4th, his funeral was held and people tuned in from everywhere, spilling out of St Patrick’s Cathedral and onto the green.

Bono, U2 frontman, recited the ever poignant lyrics of ‘Beautiful Day’, and described Hansard’s particular aptitude to friendship.

“People on the green outside, best friends. People tuning in, best friends. Even people who haven’t met him, best friends,” he said.

He also played a voicemail left for him by Patti Smith on the day of Hansard’s passing.

It contained a lullaby for Glen’s family and friends

“She was happy to share it with you all”, he said.

Eddie Vedder, joining Hansard’s frequent collaborator Markéta Irglová and The Frames members performed ‘The Song of Good Hope.’

Both Bono and Vedder came together in a group performance of Bob Dylan’s ‘Forever Young’ with those in attendance.

It’s clear from these performances and the outpour of love shared since Hansard’s passing, that his friendship and impact on the music world will continue to ring out forever.