Slayyyter Wor$t Girl In The World Tour setlist and set times

Wor$t girl in the world sells out Australia.

Slayyyter, a modern queen of brash electropop and 2000s aesthetic released her chart topping dance album, WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, earlier this year on March 27.

This weekend, Slayyyter brings her album down under, playing sold out shows in Sydney, before moving on to Brisbane and Melbourne.

Slayyyter takes on Enmore Theatre two nights in a row, from August 9 to 10.

Followed by August 14 at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane and another two-nighter at the Forum in Melbourne from August 17 to 18.

Here’s what to expect from this weekend of Slayyyter’s electroclash sounds.

Slayyyter Set Times

Doors: 7:00pm

2charm: 8:00pm

Slayyyter: 9:00pm

SLAYYYTER: WORST GIRL IN THE WORLD Tour Setlist

Here’s what to expect based on previous setlists from the tour.