Cosmo’s Midnight ‘Do You Want This Tour?’ setlist and set times

Do You Want This Tour? The fans surely do.

This week and the next, one of Australia’s most influential electronic duos are making their homecoming return with the ‘Do You Want This Tour?’ Tour.

Not only does the tour mark the first the boys play in Australia for more than a year, it also marks their first single of 2026.

The single featured the duo teaming-up with Vancouver Sleep Clinic, bringing a melancholic electronic dance number “for anyone chasing a future they can’t quite see yet”.

Once again, the duo will whip out classics like ‘Yesteryear’ and possibly new snippets (if their newest track is attached to a greater project).

This week in particular, Cosmo’s Midnight takes on Perth’s Milk Bar on August 7 and Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on August 8.

The weekend after the boys take on Brisbane’s The Brightside on August 14 and Melbourne’s Night Cat on August 15.

Cosmo’s Midnight will also have various special guests for each night: Ephacy (Perth show), Mel Blue (Sydney show), Ayana (Brisbane show) and Tentendo (Melbourne show).

Here’s what to expect from this week’s Sydney show of Cosmo’s Midnight madness.

Cosmo’s Midnight Set Times

Doors: 7:00pm

Cosmo’s Midnight Setlist

Here’s what to expect based on previous setlists from the tour.

Do You Want This Tour?