New Radicals release brand new song after 28 years

They’ve got the music in them

Since the late 90s, the New Radicals have always been known as that one-hit wonder band that made the song ‘You Get What You Give’ (although ‘Someday We’ll Know’ deserves more flowers).

The most recent instance that people got reminded of their existence was when the band Geese covered their hit song for BBC Radio.

But now the New Radicals have returned out of nowhere with a brand new track titled, ‘One Night Only (Break Loose Break Free!)’.

The band’s first original song since 1998, is part of the soundtrack for brand new rom-com titled One Night Only.

Set to release on August 7, the film will star Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner in an alternate version of New York City where pre-marital sex is legal one night a year.

In typical New Radicals fashion, the song features suave high-pitch singing from frontman Gregg Alexander and feel-good sexy disco instrumentation.

Since their hit breakout album Maybe You’ve Been Brainwashed Too and their eventual breakup in 1999, the band’s members haven’t been up to much on the surface.

But underneath, the band’s frontman, Gregg Alexander, has written and produced hit songs for heaps of artists.

The most successful of the bunch was Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2002 classic hit, ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’.

The band even reunited to release his own cover of the song back in 2024.

There could still be more in store for the band.

Ever since their reunion at President Biden’s 2021 inauguration, they’ve been dropping essences of what could be.

Until then, fans and lovers can ‘get it on’ to the newest release from the New Radicals.