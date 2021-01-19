New Radicals are reuniting for the first time in 22 years for Biden’s Inauguration

New Radicals will be reuniting to perform their song You Get What You Give at the Biden/Harris Inauguration.

New Radicals have announced that they will be reuniting for the first time in 22 years to perform at the Virtual Inauguration Parade.

The band will perform their nostalgic 1998 hit You Get What You Give as the closing act after the swearing-in of Biden and Harris.

“America knows in its heart that things will get bright again with a new administrations and a real plan for vaccines on the way… that’s the message of the song, this world is gonna pull through,” lead singer Gregg Alexander told Rolling Stone.

The song is particularly sentimental for the Biden family. In his autobiography, Promise Me, Dad, Biden wrote that You Get What You Give was his family’s rallying song, especially while his son was battling cancer.

Biden recalls the lyrics his son would play during breakfast: “this whole damn world can fall apart. You’ll be ok, follow your heart.” The band mentions that they will perform in honour of Biden’s son Beau, who passed away in 2015.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also connected to the hit, as her husband chose it as his walk-on song during the campaign rallies.

“If there’s one thing on Earth that would make us get the band together, if only for a day, it is the hope that our song could be even the tiniest beacon of light in such a dark time,” Alexander says.

The group will be playing from Philadelphia in a virtual lineup alongside Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and Lady Gaga.