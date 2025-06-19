Original Forever: Oasis & Adidas Reunite in a Love Letter to the ’90s

The closest thing to a reunion—until the tour kicks off.

After years of anticipation, Oasis fans finally got the reunion they’ve been dreaming of—sort of.

In a new Adidas Originals campaign, the Gallagher brothers share the screen for the first time in over a decade, blending archive footage with fresh clips set to their 1994 anthem Live Forever.

The three-minute film, titled Original Forever, celebrates the band’s 30-year legacy intertwined with Adidas—a brand synonymous with their iconic ’90s looks.

From Knebworth to Heaton Park, the ad stitches together legendary moments before landing on a shot of Noel and Liam together, sparking excitement for their upcoming Live 25 reunion tour.

The accompanying merch drop—featuring Firebird tracksuits, retro jerseys, and bucket hats—will be available via Adidas, Oasis’ website, and pop-up shops across the UK.

While the brothers filmed parts of the ad in a London pub earlier this year (reportedly irking neighbors with noise complaints), Noel later confirmed the meeting was all love: “He’s great… None of us can wait.”

Meanwhile, in a lighter footnote, Yungblud recently shared a anecdote about Liam Gallagher mistaking him for a woman during a backstage encounter—which, really, is on brand for the rockstar.