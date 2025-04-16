Ball Park Music joins Oasis’ Reunion Tour for historic Aussie Shows

#1 ARIA Chart-Toppers Set the Stage for Britpop Legends

Oasis’ historic 2025 reunion tour just got even bigger—Brisbane indie icons Ball Park Music have been announced as the support act for the Australian leg, set to ignite stadiums in Melbourne and Sydney this October/November.

Fresh off their first #1 ARIA album Like Love, the five-piece will warm up crowds with euphoric hits like Cherub and Sunscreen before the Gallagher brothers take the stage for their first tour together since 2009.

Demand has been seismic: four of five Aussie shows sold out instantly, forcing Oasis to add a third Melbourne date (November 4)—now the only gig with tickets left.

The setlist promises pure nostalgia, spanning Definitely Maybe to Be Here Now, with zero solo material—just the anthems that defined a generation.

For Ball Park Music, it’s a career-defining moment: “We. Can. Not. Wait. Let’s fucking get it!” they declared.