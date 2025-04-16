Here Are the Most Influential Musicians of 2025

TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025 highlights the artists shaping the sound of tomorrow.

Music’s biggest stars—including Ed Sheeran, BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ, Snoop Dogg, and Hozier—have landed spots on TIME’s 2025 list of the world’s most influential people.

Announced yesterday, the lineup celebrates artists shaping culture through their sound, style, and impact.

Chris Hemsworth praised Sheeran’s “supernatural ability to connect” with fans, while Lily Collins called ROSÉ a “total badass” and dynamic performer.

Even Snoop Dogg earned love, with Hoda Kotb dubbing him the “world’s warmest cool kid.”

The list also features athletes, politicians, and Hollywood stars, but this year’s musicians stand out for their genre-crossing influence.

From Sheeran’s record-breaking tours to ROSÉ’s global K-pop dominance and Snoop’s decades of hip-hop reign, these artists prove music moves the world.

Last year’s honorees like Dua Lipa and Burna Boy set the stage—now, the 2025 class is taking the spotlight.