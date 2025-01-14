Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier to Headline Governors Ball 2025

Governors Ball is back for 2025, and this year’s lineup is absolutely stacked

Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier are set to headline the three-day festival, which will take over NYC’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 6 to June 8.

Kicking things off on Friday, Tyler, the Creator will bring his eclectic, high-energy show to the main stage. He’s joined by a solid mix of rising stars and fan favourites, including Benson Boone, Mk.gee, and T-Pain.

Saturday belongs to Olivia Rodrigo, who’s sure to pack an emotional punch with her powerhouse vocals and confessional pop hits. And closing it out on Sunday is none other than Hozier, promising a soulful, sing-along-worthy finale.

The rest of the lineup is just as exciting. You’ve got Tyla bringing the vibes, JPEGMAFIA delivering his brand of chaotic brilliance, and The Backseat Lovers repping the indie scene. Plus, there are always a few surprises in store—it’s Gov Ball, after all.

If you’ve been before, you know the deal: killer music, next-level food options, and plenty of cool pop-ups to explore between sets. And if it’s your first time, there’s no better year to dive in.

Presale tickets drop here on Thursday, January 16, at 10 a.m. ET, so set your alarms. After that, prices go up when general sales begin.

Don’t sleep on this one—summer in the city doesn’t get much better than Governors Ball.

See the full lineup (so far) below:

Tyler, the Creator

Olivia Rodrigo

Hozier

Benson Boone

Feid

Mk.gee

T-Pain

Tyla

The Backseat Lovers

JPEGMAFIA

…and plenty more to come.

it’s gettin sticky presale thursday, 1/16 from 10-11am ET sign up for a presale passcode now at https://t.co/0EBwnWmETC to access guaranteed lowest prices prices increase at 11am when public on-sale begins pic.twitter.com/56FSbjHWzC — Gov Ball (@GovBallNYC) January 14, 2025

Mark your calendar—this one’s going to be huge.