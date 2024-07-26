Portside Festival unveils mammoth 2024 lineup featuring Hockey Dad, The Living End, and more

Portside Festival’s 2024 edition comes with a lineup so starry it warrants its own constellation, with Hockey Dad, San Cisco and more.

With a slew of music events shutting their doors this year, there was a time when the promise of a music festival with a killer lineup seemed dim.

Thankfully, the folks at Earp Presents have answered our prayers with Portside Festival, having just announced a stellar batch of musicians for their two-day music festival set to take over Newcastle later this year.

Taking place at The Station in Newcastle, Portside Festival kicks off on day 1 December 21 and finishes the following day December 22, with distinct musical vibes on display each day.

This famous Newcastle train terminal turned harbourside venue coupled with the festival’s summertime dates, feel too good to be true at a time when many major organisers and regional festivals have called it quits.

But the good news doesn’t stop there. Portside Festival has announced the music lineup for 2024, and it’s packed with enough stars to warrant its own constellation.

Day one is headlined by Wollongong heroes Hockey Dad and Fremantle trio San Cisco, with Newcastle locals Vacations, Rum Jungle and Raave tapes set to steal some spotlight with their indie-rock mastery, and Keli holiday and Sumner gracing the stage to round out the

day.

That might be enough for a day out festival, but Portside Festival is backing it all up with yet another mammoth lineup for Day two, this time broadening the genre palette with a slew of Australian alt-rock and punk royalty.

This includes punk-rock trio The Living End and Perth indie band Birds of Tokyo, as well as the thrashing hits of Eskimo Joe. High energy rock bands Killing Heidi and 28 Days will also be performing, with Newcastle heroes Butterknife adding the local flair.

The diverse range of artists performing across each day of Portside Festival ensures that there’s something for everyone to revel in when December rolls around.

We know you’re all thinking, when can I get my hands on tickets? Well, there’s more good news on that front, too.

Tickets for Portside Festival 2024 are available now, via the Earp Presents website here. Travelling from out of town? No worries – the team from Earp Presents have you covered with local hotel partner discount codes, including QT Newcastle, being sent out with every ticket purchase!

Earp Presents is the new, event-based offshoot of legendary distillery Earp Earp Distilling Co., high quality spirits served alongside local beers, wine and food to accompany all the killer tunes. Give them a follow at @earppresents so you don’t miss any of the action for this festival or future events.

So go on then, grab yourself (and your mates) ticket’s to this year’s edition of Portside Festival.