Joseph Redsure delivers pure wanderlust on first tastes of ‘S0L0 TR1P’

Joseph Redsure has recounted the tales of his globe-trotting adventures on his upcoming album ‘S0L0 TR1P’.

The project sees the Mexican-Spanish singer-songwriter collate his experiences while jet-setting on solo travels across the world, imbuing in each track the stories of his jaunts and the native sounds and styles of wherever it is he’s visiting.

While the complete tracklist of ‘S0L0 TR1P’ will arrive by December of this year, we have already been treated to the first four songs, each of which highlight Redsure’s vagabondish spirit and whets appetites for the greatness still to come once the entire project is released.

It’s worth nothing, this album’s got a cool concept. Each track starts with a short film-like intro to set the mood. It’s a nice touch that adds something extra to the listening experience. As an introduction, check out the trailer for the album above.

The first instalment of the journey, titled ‘Pt. 1 Where the solo travelers go’, is an introduction to Redsure’s wanderlust; a piano-backed Spanglish track carried by rhythmic afrobeats and twinkling electronic keys.

The track immediately establishes Redsure’s enrapturing vocals, which stretch flexibly around the bouncy beats in a way that’s destined for earworm status.

A more holistic account of his voyages, ‘Where the solo travelers go’ reads like the pages of his own passport, as Redsure name-drops everywhere from China to Barcelona.

Among other travel memories, Redsure recalls “running through the airport because I’m lost” and “surfing in the wild Australia.” All of it is bound by an infectious hook, with the result being a sonic travelogue that introduces Redsure’s journeys.

Next up, we get the slower-paced ‘Pt 2. El karma se Encarga (Healing Version)’, which opens with the chime of a church bell and is adorned in every corner by regal string sections.

Later, anthemic drum beats and soaring vocals set the stage for a stirring ballad, as Redsure delivers his rawest vocals yet.

The track is next accompanied by ‘(Anger Version)’, which taps fellow musician Medi Nayana for a hip-hop rendition complete with searing bars and rapid-fire cadences.

Later, on ‘Pt. 3: Convertirme en arte’, Redsure dips into bedroom pop territory with catchy percussive flairs and relatively sparse production.

It’s a showcase of Redsure’s singer-songwriter quality, as he delivers intimate vocals with the assist only of acoustic flourishes and hypnotic rhythms. Redsure enlists Núria Admetller for the remix of ‘Pt. 3’, who brings an extra sultry feel to the track.

Her sauntering vocals elevate the track to an R&B sizzler, recalling those holiday flings and sketching new contours of Redsure’s sound.

The remaining track we’ve heard ahead of the album’s full release is ‘Don’t be shy’, a pop banger that coasts on a Eurodance feel and brims with spacey synths and dance floor-ready beats.

It marks the project’s most clubby cut, as Redsure urges a potential flame to follow their instincts and approach him.

He adds distorted vocals and a cathartic bass drop that feels drawn from the nightlife of Ibiza, showcasing his ability to draw from a broad sonic palette of influences.

With the first four tracks as evidence, it’s clear Redsure is poised to take us on an expansive vacation with ‘S0L0 TR1P’, a project that brims with escapism and spotlights the singer-songwriter’s versatility.

Listen to the first four parts of Joseph Redsure’s ‘S0L0 TR1P’ below.

