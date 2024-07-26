Sydney Fringe Festival is back, baby, and it’s louder, weirder, and wilder than ever

With over 400 shows lined up for this years Sydney Fringe Festival, its time to get across all of the cool shit happening throughout September!!

This year’s festival is a chaotic, exhilarating mess of art, music, comedy, and everything in between. It’s like a cultural rollercoaster where you never know what’s coming next, and that’s exactly why we love it.

Forget the big-budget, corporate-sponsored festivals. Sydney Fringe is the underdog, the punk rock of the arts world. It’s where you’ll find the next big thing, or at least something that will make you question your sanity.

From hidden bars transformed into experimental theatre venues to unexpected outdoor installations, the city is a canvas for artists to push boundaries and challenge norms.

It’s a place where you can discover a hidden talent, laugh until your sides ache, or be genuinely perplexed by what you just witnessed.

27 Club LIVE: Remember Janis, Amy, Kurt, Jim, and Jimi? This electrifying rockumentary roars back into action, celebrating their musical legacies with a stellar Aussie lineup (think Sarah McLeod, Kevin Mitchell). Get ready for singalongs, tears, and enough raw energy to power a small city. Dust off your Doc Martens, this is rock and roll royalty at its finest! (Sydney Spiegeltent, Aug 30 – Sept 29) More info/tickets here.

Fringe Comedy: The Factory Theatre is about to become ground zero for gut-busting laughter, with a killer line-up of local and international comedians, from Thomas Bleach Builds A Boyfriend all the way to Sarah Ison’s, dose of intellectual comedy, You Laugh, Therefore I Am. This one-woman show blends stand-up, philosophy, and a whole lot of absurdity as Sarah dives deep into the human experience.

And Amelia Navascues, the self-proclaimed “vodka-redbull” of comedy who promises to take you on a cosmic journey through her (admittedly chaotic) life. It’s stand-up meets astrology, basically Pancakes on the Rocks with a side of existential dread (but way funnier). Check out the huge lineup here.

Klub Koori: A celebration of Aboriginal music, is bringing legendary artist Coloured Stone to YALGALI, the Sydney Fringe’s First Nations Hub, for an unforgettable night of dancing and singing along to classic hits. This exciting event is part of a larger three-day gathering promoting Indigenous culture and community.

Soweto Gospel Choir: Prepare for a spiritual awakening courtesy of these triple Grammy winners. Their powerful vocals and infectious energy will have you dancing in the aisles and re-evaluating your entire chakra situation.

Queer Hub at Qtopia Sydney: From drag extravaganzas to trans musical comedies, this hub is a celebration of LGBTQIA+ stories that’s loud, proud, and bursting with creativity.

LIMITLESS micro-festival: Dive into the world of d/Deaf and disabled artists at this dedicated hub. Expect powerful performances that challenge perceptions and leave you inspired.

FEAST: Calling all foodies! Chinese-Australian writer and food enthusiast Jennifer Wong is curating a delicious adventure at Hurstville Entertainment Centre.

Cabaret Hub: Kings Cross Hotel becomes a month-long cabaret haven, featuring stories of identity, courage, and self-discovery told through song, dance, and enough sass to melt a microphone.

Whether you’re a seasoned Fringe veteran or a wide-eyed newbie, Sydney Fringe has something for you. So ditch the mainstream, embrace the weird, and prepare for an unforgettable September. You won’t regret it (probably).

Sydney Fringe Festival’s full line up here.