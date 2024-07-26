We Get Spiritual With jxdn: New Sound, Travis Barker Collab, and What’s Next

LA’s jxdn, the Gen-Z poster boy for pop-punk, is back and sounding more raw than ever

His sophomore album, When the Music Stops, is a seismic shift from the bratty teen anthems that first propelled him to fame.

Trading in glossy production for a more stripped-back sound, jxdn bares his soul on this deeply personal record.

With Travis Barker at the helm, the album is a sonic rollercoaster that veers from heart-wrenching ballads to high-octane rockers.

We caught up with the young star to talk about his new sound, working with Barker, and what the future holds.

Happy: What are your plans for today?

jxdn: Today I plan to be grateful and to have a spiritual show in Atlanta.

Happy: Your new album, “When the Music Stops,” is about to be released. What inspired you to create it?

jxdn: I wanted to feel like myself again.

Happy: Working with Travis Barker is a dream for many artists. How was the experience of collaborating with him on this album?

jxdn: It’s a dream for me too. Travis is the perfect person to work with every single time. I am lucky to call him a friend and collaborator.

Happy: What was your creative process like for this album? Did you encounter any challenges along the way?

jxdn: All the challenges came before I made the music. The music was the easiest part.

Happy: Your debut album was a huge success. How did that experience shape your approach to making music now?

jxdn: I think that was one of the biggest challenges, not letting the success shape the art.

Happy: : You’ve been called a Gen-Z ambassador for pop-punk. What does this title mean to you?

jxdn: It’s a great place to start. These days though, my soul belongs to rock and roll in general.

Happy: Can you share a memorable moment from the recording sessions of “When the Music Stops”?

jxdn: The title track, “When the Music Stops,” was the last song that we made. It was an incredibly spiritual moment with me, Travis and Brian Lee. It was exactly what I needed to finish the project.

Happy: What message do you hope listeners take away from “When the Music Stops”?

jxdn: The whole point is when the music stops the world keeps singing. I want people to realize that they are music, songs are just a sound.

Happy: What makes you happy?

jxdn: Seeing other people happy and the sun.