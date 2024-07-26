Sydney’s garage rockers, Straight Arrows, have dropped their latest single, “Don’t Shoot Me,” a taste of their upcoming album, Surface World.

Armed with a DIY ethos and a penchant for raw, reverb-drenched sound, Owen and Al delivered a high-energy performance for our special Live from Happy session.

With major sponsor Brixton behind them, the band delivered a high-energy performance, looking sharp in their signature style, delivering a stripped back rendition of “Don’t Shoot Me,” a pulsating, attention-grabbing track that showcases the band’s signature blend of classic garage rock and modern edge.

With a reputation as electrifying live performers, Straight Arrows have shared stages with rock titans like The Black Keys, Osees, and Deerhunter. Their music has even caught the ears of legendary figures Iggy Pop and Henry Rollins.

Surface World, set for release on August 9th, marks a new chapter for the band. Recorded live to tape with producer Nick Franklin, the album promises to be a high-octane ride through the world of Straight Arrows.

Catch straight Arrows when they hit the road August 30.

