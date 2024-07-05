Aussie punk rock legends Drunk Mums swung by Happy Mag to deliver a blistering performance of their latest track, ‘New Australia’.

Lifted from their new album, Beer Baby, the song captures the band’s signature no-holds-barred style, offering a furious commentary on the soaring cost of living and the dream-crushing impossibility of buying a house.

Beer Baby dishes out ten relentless, party-starting anthems that leave no room for sadness, emotions, or rational thinking. The title itself cheekily references the inevitable beer gut that comes with a life of unbridled revelry.

Formed in 2011, Drunk Mums—comprising Jake Doyle, Adam Ritchie, Dean Whitby, and Jonny Badlove—have carved out a raucous legacy with three LPs and three EPs, amassing over 50 original releases and clocking up more than 30 million streams. Their rowdy live shows are the stuff of legend, a reputation they upheld during their recent tour stop at Happy Mag.

Beer Baby is out now via LEGLESS, Gaga Music, and Bachelor Records (UK).

Stay connected with Drunk Mums on Instagram.