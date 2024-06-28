Scared Of Sharks performs
‘Stumble’
Live from Happy
WITH SPECIAL THANKS TO
Jasmine Golden swung by Noise Machines studio for an exclusive Live from Happy session to perform their single ‘Sweet Perfection’
Massive shout out to Molly Rose Brewing for making this session possible
Hailing from Australia’s south coast, indie-punk outfit Scared Of Sharks are making waves in 2024.
They’ve dropped a sweet string of releases in 2024, ‘Ode To Rose Street’, ‘2nd Jingle Idea‘, and their latest gem ‘Stumble’ which they dropped into Happy Mag to belt out.
Taking a darker, more new wave turn than their previous work, “Stumble” is pure, unadulterated indie punk at its finest.
This four-piece from Mogareeka blends garage rock, proto-punk, post-punk, and a dash of grunge to create a sound their friends describe as “surprisingly good” (sober) and “f*cking sick” (drunk).
Dive into their latest Live From Happy session, recorded at Noise Machines studio!
