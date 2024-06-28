Hailing from Australia’s south coast, indie-punk outfit Scared Of Sharks are making waves in 2024.

They’ve dropped a sweet string of releases in 2024, ‘Ode To Rose Street’, ‘2nd Jingle Idea‘, and their latest gem ‘Stumble’ which they dropped into Happy Mag to belt out.

Taking a darker, more new wave turn than their previous work, “Stumble” is pure, unadulterated indie punk at its finest.

This four-piece from Mogareeka blends garage rock, proto-punk, post-punk, and a dash of grunge to create a sound their friends describe as “surprisingly good” (sober) and “f*cking sick” (drunk).

Dive into their latest Live From Happy session, recorded at Noise Machines studio!

Stay connected with Scared Of Sharks on Instagram.