Video premiere: Scared of Sharks’ ‘2nd Jingle Idea’

Scared of Sharks embark on a hygiene routine gone awry in the new music video for ‘2nd Jingle Idea’

Scared of Sharks has today (May 8) shared their new single ‘2nd Jingle Idea’, accompanying the release with an official music video.

The song serves as the follow-up to the NSW band’s January single ‘Ode To Rose St.’ and finds them treading similar terrain with a revelrous alt-punk cut.

Carried by surfy guitar melodies and rustic vocal delivery, ‘2nd Jingle Idea’ is garage rock at its most upbeat, equally suitable for a summer road trip as it is a heaving moshpit.

Lyrically, the band — composed of Taylor Shwifty, Jack Malolakis, Tim Jong Un and Loui Crouton — reflect on the allure of love and the idea of fools gold.

‘2nd Jingle Idea’ is accompanied by an official music video, which was co-directed by Shwifty and Harry Phillips and premieres today on Happy.

The clip sees Phillips go about a morning bathroom hygiene routine in the style of The Truman Show, eventually devolving into all-out madness with clown nose props, bloody mouths and red face paint.

Speaking of the music video in a press statement, Phillips said the band built off “the idea of a simple everyday task performed at home, but with a slight twist.”

He continued: “That’s how I perceived the track; familiar and chaotic, getting more manic as life plays out.”

Meanwhile, Schwifty, who edited the video, said the band wanted the clip to feel like “a long-lost cursed home video of a man having a mental breakdown after being possessed by whatever demons were haunting the house.”

Watch the music video for Sacred of Sharks’ new single ‘2nd Jingle Idea’ below.

‘2nd Jingle Idea’ follows ‘Ode To Rose St.’ as the second single released by Scared of Sharks this year. The band’s debut single, ‘Beach Wog’, arrived in 2021, with ‘Yuppie Land!’ following last year.

Scared of Sharks will embark on a string of shows next month, taking to Melbourne’s Last Chance on June 13 before performances in Wollongong (La La La’s) and Sydney (Moshpit Bar) on June 21 and 29, respectively.