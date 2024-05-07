Spotify got you down? Here are four free music streaming alternatives

Explore alternatives for free music streaming, that not only support artists, but don’t leave a hole in your wallet

In the wake of Spotify’s recent blow to artists, music enthusiasts are seeking streaming alternatives that not only offer a diverse range of tracks but also prioritise fair compensation for the creative minds behind the music.

Enter ROKK, Tidal, SoundCloud and newcomer Musi – four streaming platforms stepping up to challenge the status quo and redefine the music streaming landscape.

Kamelot/Cyhra drummer, Alex Landenburg, and Mentalist guitarist, Peter Moog, are shaking up the industry with the launch of ROKK, a streaming service dedicated exclusively to rock and metal aficionados.

The duo’s mission is clear: shift the revenue flow back to the artists who fuel the pulse of this genre.

Landenburg and Moog are currently leveraging an Indiegogo campaign to bring fans on board, offering early access and special discounted rates to backers.

“The money of the rock and metal fans does not really go to the bands that they listen to, it goes somewhere else most of the time. We want to change that with ROKK,” Landenburg shared. Moog echoes the sentiment, rallying metalheads to join the ROKK revolution and make streaming fair for bands and artists.

TIDAL, another heavyweight in the streaming game, stands out with its artist-centric approach. Boasting over 90 million tracks, TIDAL pays artists more per stream than its competitors, and artists have the option to release exclusive content on the platform.

TIDAL’s dedication to musicians is further evident in its detailed credit pages, offering transparency about contributors to each piece of music.

While TIDAL may not be a one-stop-shop for podcasts, its video offerings are unparalleled, with over 450,000 exclusive videos, including music videos, live performances, and captivating documentaries.

UMG’s Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge has spoken out about the music company’s preference for a switch to an “artist-centric” model to transform the way that artists and rightsholders are paid by streaming services.

“To correct the streaming payout imbalance, we need an updated model. Not one that pits artists of one genre against artists of another or major label artists against indie or DIY artists. We need a model that supports all artists — DIY, indie and major.”

SoundCloud stands out in the streaming landscape as a nurturing ground for emerging musicians, fostering an environment where new talents can flourish.

The platform’s alternative payout model, extensive song library, and artist-friendly features empower musicians to connect with audiences, build a fan base, and receive valuable feedback.

In a recent move, SoundCloud has revamped its music charts in the UK and US, introducing a ‘New & Hot Chart’ and a ‘Next Pro Chart’ to spotlight rising artists.

The platform aims to refocus attention on independent musicians, reinforcing its commitment to providing a platform for global music uploads and direct access, while recognizing the significance of mainstream charts as indicators of success in the dynamic music landscape.