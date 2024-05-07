Fancy Gap debuts dreamy ‘Strawberry Moon’ featuring Sharon Van Etten

Dive into Fancy Gap’s ‘Strawberry Moon,’ featuring an unmistakable 80s vibe, deep basslines, and dreamy synths

Rising indie duo Fancy Gap introduces their latest single, ‘Strawberry Moon,’ with vocals by singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten, giving listeners a sweet glimpse into their upcoming debut album.

‘Strawberry Moon’ gently envelops listeners with a nostalgic touch reminiscent of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Gypsy,’ hitting all the right indie rock notes. Van Etten’s vocals add to the song’s melancholic charm, creating a blend of introspection and uplift.

Interestingly, ‘Strawberry Moon’ has roots dating back nearly a decade when Fancy Gap’s frontman, Stuart McLamb, penned it with a distinct 80s flair, complete with pulsating basslines and synths.

Over time, the track transformed into the stripped-down folk ballad heard today, emphasising its emotional depth and allowing Van Etten’s voice to shine.

With the release of ‘Strawberry Moon,’ Fancy Gap solidifies their position as an emerging band worth keeping an eye on.

Their talent for weaving thoughtful lyrics with captivating melodies, enhanced by Van Etten’s contribution, sets the stage for an eagerly awaited debut album where ‘Strawberry Moon’ is sure to stand out.

Listen here.

