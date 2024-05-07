Unearthed Gems: The Needle in the Hay Top 40 Playlist

Our latest Needle in the Hay vinyl competition unearthed a treasure trove of talent!

With over 1600 entries from across Australia and New Zealand, the competition was fierce, and after much deliberation, our judges somehow managed to narrow this years Needle In The Hay comp down to the final 10.

Our hearts are full of so much great music, we created a playlist so we can keep the good feeling going, because the top 40 deserve a huge shout out – heres looking at you, MF Tomlinson, CXLOE, and Mikaela Cougar!

This list is a testament to the raw potential simmering in the underground music scene. With ballads by Agum and Beth Jackson, fiery anthems from top ten winners Chela, and Joan & The Giants, and genre-bending surprises like Floozy’s “Orange Peels” and FVNERAL’s “Frozen Lasagne.”

From the ingenius rap stylings of J-Milla to the pulsating beats of DEM MOB, there’s something for everyone. Let this playlist be your portal to a world of undiscovered brilliance. We guarantee you’ll find new favourites among these up-and-coming talents.

So, put on your headphones, crank up the volume, and fall in love with the future of music.

A huge thank you to our sponsors, Minor Figures, Brixton, Sennheiser, AIAIAI, SONY and more, whom without their generous support NITH would not be possible.