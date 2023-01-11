Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten and R.E.M. to feature on new Lonnie Holley album

Celebrated American artist Lonnie Holley has announced his fourth studio album Oh Me Oh My, featuring an incredible list of guest artists.

Due to be released on the 10th of March via Jagjaguwar, Lonnie Holley’s Oh Me Oh My will feature guest appearances from Sharon Van Etten, Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon, R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, Moor Mother, Rokia Koné and Jeff Parker.

Lonnie Holley is an American musician, improvisational artist and sculptor who is known for his unique and experimental approach to creating music. He began his career later in life but quickly gained recognition for his free-form and unscripted performances which often accompanied his art shows.

Holley has released three albums to date and is often described as an outsider artist and visionary musician, with his music blending elements of blues, soul, and gospel music. His style is considered unorthodox, but has gained a dedicated following from critics and fans alike.

Oh Me, Oh My was produced in collaboration with Jacknife Lee, speaking on the recording process for the record Holley states “My art and my music are always closely tied to what is happening around me, and the last few years have given me a lot to thoughtsmith about. When I listen back to these songs I can feel the times we were living through. I’m deeply appreciative of the collaborators, especially Jacknife, who helped the songs take shape and really inspired me to dig deeper within myself.”

Oh Me, Oh My‘s title track featuring Michael Stipe is out now on all major streaming platforms.