Yo La Tengo releases the tender and atmospheric new single Aselestine

New Jersey indie rockers Yo La Tengo drop the second single from their forthcoming album, This Stupid World.

Matador Records is getting set to release Yo La Tengo’s latest album ‘This Stupid World,’ on February 10th. To keep the indie rock momentum going, the band have released the tender and atmospheric Aselestine, featuring lead vocals by Georgia Hubley.

The track follows up ‘Fallout’, the first single released back in November 2022, when the band initially announced the new album. To coincide with the launch of the album, the trio is embarking on a major American tour, which sees the band hit both coasts before they head to the UK, Denmark, France and Spain.

Marc Masters has praised the album calling it ‘the most live sounding Yo La Tengo album in years’. Offering up an extensive review Masters goes on to state: At the base of nearly every track is the trio playing all at once, giving everything a right-now feel. Take the signature combination of hypnotic rhythm and spontaneous guitar on ‘Sinatra Drive Breakdown,’ or the steady chug of ‘Tonight’s Episode,’ a blinkered tunnel of forward-moving sound. There’s an immediacy to the music, as if the distance between the first pass and the final product has become more direct.

The songs on This Stupid World are still journeys, though. An example is the absorbing, three-dimensional ‘Brain Capers.’ To construct this swirl, the band blends guitar chords, bass loops, drum punches, and various iterations of Hubley and Kaplan’s voices into shifting layers. Simpler but just as dense is closer ‘Miles Away.’ A dubby rhythm lurks below Hubley’s vocal, which brushes across the song like paint leaving bright blurs. Throughout the album, these touches, accents, and surprises intensify each piece. It’s a rarity – a raw-sounding record that gives you plenty of headphone-worthy detail to chew on.”

Sinatra Drive Breakdown Fallout Tonight’s Episode Aselesti n e Until It Happens Apology Letter Brain Capers This Stupid World Miles Away

Yo La Tengo – This Stupid World is out on 10 February via Matador Records / Remote Control Records.